100 % MADE IN AUSTRIA

The Silhouette Group Is The World Market Leader In Rimless Premium Eyewear With A Proud Austrian Heritage Since 1964

The Silhouette Group is committed to investing in its home country of Austria, from its sustainable business practices to its socially responsible policies. Among the company's top priorities is providing fair working conditions to keep its employees motivated and healthy. This is why it focuses heavily on ensuring job security. The reason is simple: "Made in Austria" is an integral part of who the company is, and a key factor to its success.

Made in Austria, loved around the world

The Silhouette Group has been leading the world market in premium eyewear for almost 60 years. It is the global top-selling company for premium rimless eyewear. Yet the company's mission of turning glasses into much more than just a vision aid are rooted deeply in its Austrian heritage. As a family-owned business for generations, the Silhouette Group is committed to giving back to its home country. The company's senior management works hands-on with its product development teams to ensure optimal efficiency and environmentally-friendly decision making.

A full-service supplier of lenses, frames and services

The Silhouette Group has been synonymous with high-quality, stylish eyewear frames since 1964 and has been a full-service eyewear provider since 2017. The company now creates its own tailor-made lenses at its state-of-the-art Lens Lab in Linz, Austria. This allows the Silhouette Group to guarantee that each pair of premium glasses is crafted to meet the individual customer's unique requirements, along with the highest standards of quality. Each pair is 100% Silhouette Group —and 100 % made in Austria.

Into the future with optimism

The family owners and the Executive Board believe that it is important for a family business to give something back to its home country by contributing to the positive economic performance of the region. Austria has many great companies. And the Silhouette Group is among the best! The premium eyewear brand was named both Austria's Leading Company and Linz's Leading Company in 2022. These two prestigious business awards confirm the company's ties to its home country of Austria, as well as the ongoing investments needed to keep its headquarters based there.

