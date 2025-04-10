Xindus, Bower School, others get funding; Arihant Academy buys Carmel Classes

Saurabh Goyal, CEO and co-founder, Xindus

Xindus, Bower School, Drive FITT, and Amicco have secured early-stage funding, the companies said. Meanwhile, Arihant Academy has acquired Carmel Classes for $1.2 million (Rs 10.3 crore).

Xindus has secured $10 million (Rs 86 crore) in a Series A funding round led by 3one4 Capital and Orios Venture Partners, with participation from Shastra VC and Caret Capital.

The Gurugram-based startup, which provides full-stack cross-border trade enablement for Indian SMEs, plans to use the capital to scale and onboard 10,000 customers over the next 18 months, and drive gross merchandise value (GMV) to $200 million.

Xindus also aims to strengthen its presence along the India-US corridor and expand into the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal, Madan Mohan, Jaikaar Singh, and Saptarshi Datta, Xindus operates a platform that streamlines order fulfillment, global shipping, trade compliance, and financial flow management for small businesses engaging in cross-border trade.

Bower School of Entrepreneurship

The Bower School of Entrepreneurship has raised Rs 11.5 crore in seed funding from a group of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and Astir Ventures.

The funds will be used to strengthen partnerships with universities, investors, and companies, and expand its AI-driven course-building platform. Bower plans to set up physical campuses across southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the US within five years.

Founded by Pavan Allena, Bower offers courses in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and design thinking for K-12 students.

Drive FITT, a membership-based sports club centered on cricket, fitness, and recovery, has secured an undisclosed investment from Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, marking his first investment in an Indian venture.

The club was co-founded by actor Preity Zinta, cricketer Shubman Gill, Australian businessmen Mark Sellar and Deke Smith, and Vikram Aditya Bhatia.

Amicco

Amicco has secured $1 million in seed funding, led by Eximius Ventures with participation from FJ Labs and other investors.

Founded in 2024 by Vivek Aalok, Amicco operates a vertical B2B marketplace that connects garages with suppliers of vehicle spare parts through a first-of-its-kind procurement platform. The startup aims to expand its network of partner garages, enhance its procurement infrastructure, and strengthen its go-to-market strategies.

Amicco provides digital tools that streamline the automotive spare parts supply chain, reduce turnaround times, and ensure transparent pricing.

Listed education company Arihant Academy has acquired 100% stake in Carmel Classes and Carmel Tuitions in a deal valued at $1.2 million.

The acquisition strengthens Arihant's capabilities and expands its footprint across Vasai and the broader Mumbai region, the company said in a statement. The integration will add nearly 30 classrooms and over 2,000 students to Arihant’s portfolio.

It will also enhance Arihant's course offerings and curriculum diversity.

Founded in 1994 by Shibu Nair, Carmel Classes provides coaching across state board, ICSE, and CBSE syllabi, along with specialized programs in commerce, arts, and IELTS preparation.

