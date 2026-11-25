WSB Real Estate Partners exits six residential projects, narrowly beats benchmark

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WSB Real Estate Partners, a real estate-focused investment firm, has exited six residential investments across three cities, generating average annualised returns of 19-21% and an overall investment return of 1.4x, the firm said on Wednesday.

The exits were executed across Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the National Capital Region (NCR), WSB said.

The investment firm, which last month brought in former Ample Parks executive Akash Rastogi as managing partner, said the exits generated internal rates of return (IRR) of 19-21%. Real estate-focused funds typically target IRRs of 15-20% in local currency terms.

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The exits follow WSB's investments totalling Rs 700 crore across six mid-affordable housing projects in these regions. WSB partnered with developers including Alliance Group, Sowparnika Homes and Ultra Bright Realty in Bengaluru; Wadhwa Group and Vakratunda in MMR; and Prateek Group in NCR.

The firm said the exits were completed between April and November 2026, with all six investments fully repaid months ahead of their original investment tenures.

"These exits reflect our ability to structure investments with appropriate safeguards and work closely with development partners to achieve successful repayments," said Jyoti Agarwal, executive director at WSB Real Estate Partners. "We believe that there is strong potential in the Indian residential real estate market, mostly in mid-affordable housing, some in the commercial real estate sector and warehousing.”

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Backed by the family offices of Allcargo Group, Navneet Education Ltd, Mahavir Agency and Basoil Advisory, WSB Real Estate Partners invests across diverse markets and asset classes. Since 2013, the firm has committed around Rs 4,000 crore across more than 75 real estate investments.

In October, WSB appointed Rastogi to lead its industrial and logistics real estate platform. He oversees investment origination, leasing and execution across logistics parks, industrial parks, manufacturing facilities, data centres, and industrial and workforce housing.

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