Shadowfax acquires courier-services firm Borzo to expand into SME market

Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Shadowfax

Indian logistics firm Shadowfax has acquired courier services firm Borzo, previously known as WeFast, for $2.5 million (approximately Rs 23.1 crore).

The transaction includes purchasing business assets, contracts, equipment, domain names, databases and related technology, as well as transferring employees from WeFast India Private Limited and the local Indian subsidiary Incrin Limited for approximately Rs 4 crore ($430,000).

“WeFast brings a proven platform and a brand Mumbai’s businesses trust. Shadowfax brings the reach to scale it, with over 3.8 lakh delivery partners across over 16,000 PIN codes. With WeFast, Shadowfax can now serve the full spectrum of customer needs,” a notice to the exchanges said.

Advertisement

Shadowfax also cited the 40-50% annual growth rate in India’s organised intra-city goods transportation market as one of the reasons for the acquisition.

The all-cash transaction is likely to be completed by March 31, 2027.

Founded in 2015 by Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Gaurav Jaithliya and Praharsh Chandra, Shadowfax provides logistics services to digital-first consumer companies and large e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement

The acquisition will extend Shadowfax’s services to small businesses (SMEs) alongside direct-to-customer deliveries.

WeFast offers on-demand last-mile two- and three-wheeler logistics, enabling same-day intra-city deliveries for small and medium enterprises and individual customers through its proprietary technology platform and freelance rider network.

In August 2021, it rebranded to Borzo, unifying its operations across 10 countries. In 2024, the headquarters relocated from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Mumbai to align with the Indian market, which was its largest operational market.

Advertisement

Wefast recorded a turnover of Rs 46.10 crore in 2025-26, steady from the previous year. Meanwhile, Incrin’s turnover has been declining. In 2025, revenues fell to $12,962 from $312,171 in 2024 and $335,539 in 2023.

Share article on Leave Your Comments