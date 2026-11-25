Chartered Speed targets December IPO after Iran war disruption

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Bus operator Chartered Speed is targeting a public listing in December after cutting the size of its initial public offering and delaying earlier plans as the Iran war roiled capital markets, a company executive said.

The company is awaiting regulatory clearance for an addendum to its IPO documents and expects approval by the first week of December, Whole-Time Director Sanyam Gandhi told Reuters.

The Iran war unsettled India's IPO market this year, prompting some firms to delay or resize offerings and the market regulator to temporarily ease rules on IPO timelines and offer sizes.

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Chartered Speed filed IPO papers in September 2025 to raise 6.55 billion rupees ($70.50 million) through a fresh issue and 2 billion rupees through an offer for sale, and received regulatory approval earlier this year.

An addendum dated November 18 showed the company has since cut the offer size to 4.33 billion rupees from 8.55 billion rupees originally proposed, including a fresh issue of 3.33 billion rupees.

The company, however, said the smaller issue size reflected stronger cash flows and a healthier balance sheet, rather than any reduction in its planned expansion.

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"We saw the Iran-US war break out right around the time we had got the approval. Capital markets were quite murky," Gandhi said, adding that foreign investor flows were now recovering.

While market conditions influenced the IPO timeline, Gandhi said the company's operating performance remained strong.

The company operates about 2,000 diesel buses across state transport contracts as well as direct-to-consumer, school and corporate services, leaving it exposed to swings in oil prices.

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Demand for premium services and contracts that allow Chartered Speed to pass on higher costs have cushioned margins, Gandhi said. Average selling price of tickets rose roughly 26.5% in the first half of fiscal 2027 from a year earlier, while ticket bookings increased 1.4%.

The company reported June-quarter revenue of 1.99 billion rupees and profit of 155.2 million rupees.

Chartered Speed is betting on electrification, geographic expansion and vertical integration to drive future growth, with electric buses in its fleet rising to 500 this year from 70 a year earlier, driven by government contracts under PM-eBus Sewa and PM E-DRIVE schemes.

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