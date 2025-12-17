WickedGud, Decode Age, Cellarim Labs, Underneat raise funding

The Decode Age team

Consumer food brand WickedGud, longevity-focused startup Decode Age, biotech firm Cellarim Labs, and shapewear brand Underneat have raised funding.

WickedGud, which positions itself as a "better-for-you" indulgent food brand, has raised Rs 20 crore ($2.2 million) in its latest funding round from existing investors Orios Venture Partners, Asiana Fund, and actor Shilpa Shetty.

The round also saw participation from Shajikumar Devakar, co-founder of Neo Wealth Management; Ajay Mehta, former content head at WPP; Sonika Ravula, general partner at Optional Gravity; and Rahul Colaco, CEO at Fraser & Neave (F&N).

Orios had led a Rs 20 crore funding round in November 2024, with participation from Asiana Fund and other existing investors.

Founded in 2021, the company offers products such as noodles, pasta, and chips. It plans to use the fresh funds to expand its presence across modern trade, general trade and digital platforms, strengthen its supply chain and backend capabilities, and accelerate innovation in high-velocity categories such as cup noodles and Korean-style spicy noodles.

Decode Age, a longevity science-focused startup, has secured Rs 14.48 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director of Granules India Ltd.

The startup, founded in 2021, focuses on improving human healthspan through microbiome research, biomarker-based testing and precision interventions. It combines biotechnology, metagenomics and computational biology to create research-driven supplements and other longevity solutions.

The company plans to use the capital to expand biomarker discovery programmes, advance its multi-omics and microbiome research pipeline, and enhance scientific and analytical infrastructure. The funds will also support formulation research in areas such as cellular energy, metabolic balance, inflammatory pathways and cognitive resilience, along with deeper collaboration within the longevity ecosystem.

Cellarim Labs, a biotechnology startup focused on cell-free biomanufacturing for beauty and personal care ingredients, has secured Rs 6 crore in a seed funding round led by 3i Partners and Venture Catalysts.

Momentum Capital, Jashan Bhumkar, Gayathri Kuppendra Reddy, and other strategic investors also participated in the round.

Bengaluru-based Cellarim, founded in 2023 by Hitesh Rafalia and Nisa Mehreen, is building scalable and sustainable cell-free biomanufacturing platforms that use engineered enzymes to convert renewable feedstocks into high-purity bioactives, offering an alternative to traditional fermentation.

The company plans to use the capital to establish its pilot-scale biomanufacturing facility, accelerate commercial production of its hyaluronic acid-focused portfolio, and expand its B2B ingredient supply to beauty and cosmetic brands. The funds will also support the growth of AI-driven biofoundry to shorten development timelines for novel bioactives.

Underneat, a shapewear brand founded by content creator Kusha Kapila and fashion industry veteran Vimarsh Razdan, has bagged $6 million (Rs 54.2 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by consumer-focused venture capital firm Fireside Ventures.

The brand, launched in April 2025, claims to have crossed Rs 150 crore in annual recurring revenue and says it is operationally profitable.

Underneat will use the capital to scale operations and strengthen distribution channels across Indian cities.

