Flo Mobility, Bobakat, LifeSigns, others pocket early-stage cheques

Credit: 123RF.com

Construction robotics startup Flo Mobility, beverage brand Bobakat, healthcare monitoring platform LifeSigns, women-focussed travel gear startup NORI, and sustainable detergent startup Lavella have raised early-stage funding.

Bengaluru-based Flo Mobility, which develops physical AI solutions for the construction sector, has raised $2.5 million (around Rs 23.8 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round co-led by Mela Ventures and Arali Ventures.

Advertisement

The company said the fresh capital will be used to scale manufacturing, strengthen its AI and autonomy stack, expand deployments across India, and enter international markets.

Founded in 2021 by Manesh Jain and Pratik Patel, Flo Mobility is focussed on automating material movement operations at construction sites using robotics and autonomous systems. It claims that its flagship product, Flo Hauler, can transport up to 1.5 tonnes of construction material across uneven terrain and between floors at project sites.

The startup said it has deployed more than 60 robots across 10 states with clients including Larsen & Toubro, Godrej Properties, Embassy Group and Sobha. It noted that customers using its robots have reported around 45% cost savings, 50% faster material movement, and a 67% reduction in workplace accidents.

Advertisement

Mumbai-based Bobakat, a bubble tea and beverage brand operated by Kathy’s Beverages Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs 6 crore in a pre-Series A funding round to support its retail expansion and product development plans.

The company said the fresh capital will be used for product innovation, hiring, marketing, and scaling its network of compact beverage outlets across high-footfall locations and premium high streets in India.

Advertisement

Founded in 2024 by Dr Rupali Ambegaonkar and Sannjeev Rao, Bobakat operates in India’s premium and experiential beverage segment. It focuses on bubble tea and youth-oriented beverage formats.

The startup said it has served more than 10 lakh consumers so far and is currently valued at Rs 43 crore. The company plans to open 35 new stores in FY27, followed by 50 stores annually over the next two years, as it targets Rs 100 crore in net sales value within the next 36 months.

Ambegaonkar previously founded Tea Culture of the World, while Rao has held leadership roles at companies including Future Group, Aditya Birla Retail and Being Human.

Advertisement

HealthQuad, the healthcare-focussed investment arm of Quadria Group, has made an undisclosed investment in LifeSigns, an AI-powered remote patient monitoring startup, as it looks to back predictive healthcare technologies with global expansion potential.

Founded in 2019, LifeSigns develops a continuous patient monitoring platform that combines wearable medical devices, cloud-based dashboards, and predictive AI tools to track patient vitals in real time.

Advertisement

The startup said its platform can detect signs of patient deterioration up to 26 hours in advance and flag critical risks within a four-hour window, allowing hospitals to intervene earlier. The company’s solutions are currently deployed across more than 50 hospitals in India, where it claims to have generated over 87,000 life-saving alerts, reduced code blue incidents by nearly 90%, and lowered ICU readmissions by around 78%.

Bengaluru-based women-focussed travel gear startup NORI has raised $350,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Rebalance, with participation from Vijay Shekhar Sharma, VSS Investco and a group of angel investors from the consumer and e-commerce sectors.

Founded in 2025 by former Myntra, PharmEasy and Reliance Retail executive Meenakshi Vyas and product designer Rashika Nayak, NORI is building travel gear specifically designed for women travellers.

The startup said its products focus on organisation, ergonomics, and design tailored to how women pack and travel. Its latest product, the Carry On Wheelie, is aimed at women travellers seeking more functional and design-led luggage options.

The company said it has served more than 4,000 customers within months of launch and is currently tracking towards an annual revenue run rate of Rs 2 crore. The fresh capital will be used to expand NORI’s product portfolio and strengthen its distribution across online and offline channels.

Lavella, a sustainable detergent startup founded by students from Tetr College, has raised seed funding in a round led by Sifat Khurana, with participation from investors including Atul Rajani, Deeksha Rajani and Sidhant Keshwani. The company did not disclose the funding amount.

Lavella plans to use the fresh capital to invest in product development, lab testing, logistics, and market expansion. The company is also preparing to expand across e-commerce platforms, pilot offline retail partnerships, and introduce additional product variants and subscription offerings as it looks to build awareness around detergent sheets in India.

Founded earlier this year by six students from India, Canada, Colombia, Italy, Kazakhstan, and Germany, Lavella is building plant-based detergent sheets aimed at India’s machine-wash market.

Share article on Leave Your Comments