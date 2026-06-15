Foodstories, IHLD MedTech, AutoVRse net funding; Redcliffe inks M&A

(L to R) Avni and Ashni Biyani, founders of Foodstories

Digital commerce platform Foodstories, medtech platform IHLD MedTech and industrial transformation startup AutoVRse have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Meanwhile, Redcliffe Labs has struck an acquisition in Rajasthan.

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Foodstories has raised Rs 50 crore (around $5.3 million) from Nikhil Kamath and existing investor Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO), who supported the round.

The startup will use the capital raised to expand its digital business and delivery network alongside its growing retail footprint.

Founded by Ashni Biyani and Avni Biyani, Foodstories is a food lifestyle platform that combines experiential retail, hospitality and digital commerce to connect consumers with curated products, producers and food experiences from India and around the world.

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The company claims a significant retail presence across Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It plans to launch its flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai this month and a second location in Lokhandwala soon after.

Redcliffe Labs

Redcliffe Labs, which operates a diagnostics network, has struck a "strategic" acquisition of an Ajmer-based diagnostic centre in its bid to bolster its presence in Rajasthan and North India.

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The company acquired Medicentre Sonography and Clinical Lab for an undisclosed amount as it builds an integrated diagnostic ecosystem that brings radiology, pathology and preventive healthcare together under one roof.

The facility will now operate as Redcliffe Medicentre Imaging & Labs.

Redcliffe Labs has a network of 16 laboratories and over 150 collection centres across Rajasthan.

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UltraGreen.ai, a Singapore-listed provider of fluorescence-guided surgery, has made a strategic investment in IHLD MedTech Pvt Ltd.

According to a statement, the investment consists of an initial tranche of $3 million (around Rs 28.4 crore), with a total commitment potential of $12 million, to fund the expansion of IHLD MedTech's two AI-powered healthcare platforms—iLiveConnect and WoundHeal+—across India and international markets.

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IHLD MedTech is building two platforms in clinical medicine and technology that address chronic disease, preventable hospitalisations and non-healing wounds. iLiveConnect is an AI-enabled, doctor-led continuous care platform that delivers real-time health monitoring, clinical oversight and care continuity for patients managing chronic diseases, post-discharge recovery, preventive health needs and elderly care.

WoundHeal+ is a wound management clinic chain that integrates fluorescence imaging, AI-assisted perfusion assessment and data-driven clinical decision support to improve outcomes in diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, surgical wounds and complex chronic wounds.

AutoVRse, an industrial AI transformation platform, raised $2.4 million (around Rs 23 crore) in a funding round co-led by Singularity AMC's Large Value Fund III and Early Opportunities Fund. The round also included participation from existing investor Lumikai.

AutoVRse deploys VR-based training and smart glasses-enabled field guidance across manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, energy and healthcare. The startup serves over 500,000 users at more than 50 enterprise customers across North America, Europe, the Global Capability Centers (GCC) and India. Its enterprise customers include Amazon, Shell, ADNOC, Exxon Mobil, Bosch, NTPC, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Power, Vedanta, Hindalco, Godrej, Torrent Power, Welspun, Intas and Abbott.

The capital will be deployed to speed up product development, deepen integrations with customer infrastructure, and scale up go-to-market efforts across North America. It also plans to expand further in Europe, the GCC and India.

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