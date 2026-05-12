HrdWyr, Mekr Technologies, SCIKIQ pocket early-stage cheques

The founders of Mekr Technologies

Semiconductor startup HrdWyr, electronics manufacturing platform Mekr Technologies, and enterprise AI startup SCIKIQ have raised early-stage funding.

Bengaluru-based semiconductor startup HrdWyr has raised $13 million (Rs 124 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Ideaspring Capital, with participation from Singularity AMC, Avatar Growth Capital, and existing investor Persistent Systems.

The startup said it will use the fresh capital to accelerate development of its AI-native system-on-chip (AISoC) products and expand customer engagement across global markets.

Founded by Ramamurthy Sivakumar, HrdWyr builds AI-native semiconductor chips for edge computing applications, with a focus on power efficiency, low latency, and industry-specific use cases.

The company operates as a fabless semiconductor product firm and aims to enable real-time AI processing directly on devices through its proprietary AISoC architecture.

New Delhi-based consumer electronics design and manufacturing startup Mekr Technologies has raised Rs 67 crore ($7 million) in a Series A funding round led by Avaana Capital, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund.

Founded in 2022 by Anand Yadav and Gaurang Kuchhal, Mekr operates as a full-stack design and manufacturing platform for consumer appliances. The firm offers services spanning product design, prototyping, certification, tooling, and mass manufacturing. It works across categories including home and kitchen appliances, personal care products, and car accessories.

Mekr said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen research and development, product engineering, supplier localization, manufacturing automation, and export readiness as it expands globally.

Enterprise AI platform SCIKIQ has raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Triton Investment Advisors.

The startup said it will use the fresh capital to support international expansion across the US, the UK, the UAE, and India, while strengthening its AI capabilities and scaling its enterprise DataHub platform.

Founded by Gaurav Shinh and co-founded by Rohit Kumar, SCIKIQ helps enterprises unify fragmented data and access it through conversational AI, analytics, and business intelligence tools.

The company’s platform combines data integration, governance, analytics, AutoML, conversational AI, and GenAI tools into a single enterprise intelligence system aimed at helping organizations accelerate AI adoption and real-time decision-making.