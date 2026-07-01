Dovetail Capital, Data Science Wizards, Spense raise early-stage rounds

Navin Honagudi, Managing Partner at Elev8 Venture Partners

An asset management and serving firm, an enterprise tech player, a banking infrastructure provider and a wellness brand have raised between $2.8-10 million in separate rounds.

Dovetail Capital, an independent asset-servicing firm, has raised Rs 100 crore ($10.6 million) as part of its Series A round, led by growth-stage firm Elev8 Venture Partners.

The capital constitutes a mix of primary and secondary capital and is Dovetail Capital’s first institutional raise since its inception in 2017.

Dovetail Capital was established in 2017 by Dev Sampat, Mahesh Shekdar and Vivek Singhania. The Mumbai-based company delivers third-party fund management (TPFM), fund administration, derivative clearing, investment advisory and compliance services to foreign portfolio investors, alternative investment funds, family offices, insurers, mutual funds and algorithmic funds.

It will use the capital for expanding its global business.

Data Science Wizards, which operates the enterprise operating system for artificial intelligence UnifyAI, has raised $5 million (around Rs 47.3 crore) in pre-Series A funding round from an undisclosed angel investor.

The Mumbai-based company will use the capital for further growing UnifyAI OS, expand its North American presence, strengthen its engineering and customer success teams, and deepen strategic partnerships.

The company was founded in 2019 by Sandeep Khuperkar, Pritesh Tiwari, Shivam Thakkar, Sandhya Oza, and Ramesh Khare. Its UnifyAI OS allows enterprises to build, integrate, deploy, govern, monitor and operate AI and agentic AI through a single operating layer.

"This funding marks an important milestone in our journey and reinforces our vision of helping enterprises build and operationalize AI at scale," said Sandeep Khuperkar, Founder and chief executive, Data Science Wizards. "While many organizations have successfully experimented with AI, the next challenge is integrating, governing, and scaling AI across the enterprise. With this investment, we will continue strengthening UnifyAI OS, expand our presence in North America, and help enterprises build secure, governed, and AI-native organizations."

Spense, a banking infrastructure company, has secured $2.8 million (around Rs 27 crore) in its seed funding round, led by Arkam Ventures.

Razorpay Ventures, GrowthCap Ventures, and Atrium Ventures also participated in the round, along with Kunal Shah of CRED, Madhusudhan E of KreditBee, Ravishankar of Active.ai, Suresh Rayasam Venkatasubbaih of LinkedIn, and Sayandeb Banerjee of The Math Company.

It will use the capital to deepen its banking partnerships, accelerate product development, expand engineering and go-to-market teams, and launch Credit Line on UPI (CLOU).

The startup, set up by Pawan Kumar and Srinivas Krishnamurthy in 2022, enables banks to launch credit cards and credit lines without replacing their existing technology infrastructure.

Supply6, a direct-to-consumer health and wellness brand, has bagged Rs 48 crore ($5 million) in its latest funding round led by Unilever Ventures, the venture and growth capital arm of Unilever, with participation from existing investor Zeropearl VC.

The company was set up in 2019 by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob. It offers a range of daily supplements spanning vitamins, hydration, and fibre, led by flagship product Supply6 360.