EleFant, Instafix, Moi Soi, SwishX pocket early-stage funding

(Photo by Dave Garcia; from Pexels)

Toy subscription startup EleFant, smartphone repair platform Instafix, pan-Asian food brand Moi Soi, and AI startup SwishX have secured fresh funding.

Toy subscription startup EleFant has raised $1 million (Rs 9.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Growth Sense Venture Fund, with participation from JIIF, Arian Capital, Asit Oberoi, Ansh Saraf, Vimal Saboo, and other angel investors.

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Founded by Sourabh Jain and Srishti Jain, EleFant operates a mobile app-based toy subscription and circular play platform that allows families to rent toys and books for children aged 0-12 years through a monthly subscription model starting at Rs 599.

The startup said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand its technology infrastructure and strengthen its presence across Indian cities.

EleFant currently offers access to more than 1,000 toys and books from over 90 brands and operates through a franchise-invested, company-operated model across more than 18 cities with over 125 franchise partners.

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Gurugram-based smartphone repair startup Instafix has raised Rs 7.55 crore ($0.7 million) in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Titan Capital and 8i Ventures. The round also saw participation from Anish Srivastava, senior vice president at Blinkit, and Bharat Kalia, co-founder and CEO of Lifelong.

Founded in 2025 by former Blinkit executives Aniket Kale and Chetan Chauhan, Instafix offers doorstep smartphone repair services with certified technicians completing repairs within 30 minutes at customers’ locations.

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The startup said the fresh funds will be used to scale operations in Gurugram, expand support beyond iPhones to premium Android devices, and build its technology stack for on-site repair services.

Instafix said its repairs come with warranties of up to 12 months and are priced up to 50% lower than OEM service centres. The company plans to expand beyond smartphones over time and build an on-demand repair platform for consumer electronics across Indian households.

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Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has invested in Moi Soi alongside venture capital firm GVFL, marking the first investment from Wipro Consumer Care Ventures’ Fund II.

The companies did not disclose the investment amount.

Founded in 2021 by Deb Mukherjee under Ceres Foods Pvt Ltd, Moi Soi sells premium pan-Asian food and beverage products across categories such as sauces, noodles, chilli oils, rice papers, ready-to-eat curries, matcha powder, and popping boba drinks inspired by Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese cuisines.

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The startup said it will use the fresh capital to strengthen distribution across modern trade and quick commerce platforms, expand its product portfolio, and invest in brand building. Moi Soi currently delivers across more than 2,000 pin codes in 250 cities and dispatches over 6 lakh products every month.

The brand is available through quick commerce channels, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail chains, including Reliance Retail and DMart, and has also expanded into markets such as Australia, South Africa, Dubai, and Germany.

SwishX

Bengaluru-based AI startup SwishX has raised $2.2 million in seed funding from investors including Powerhouse Ventures, Blume Ventures, Sadev Ventures, and Atrium Ventures.

Founded by former Google and Amazon executives, SwishX develops AI agents designed to automate workflows across sales, marketing, distribution, tender management, and channel engagement for life sciences companies.

The startup said it plans to use the funding to expand across emerging markets including Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe, while targeting $5 million in contracted annual recurring revenue and over 100 enterprise clients by FY27-end.

SwishX said its AI platform helps pharma companies analyze tenders, automate proposal drafting, monitor sales and distribution performance, and convert marketing material into personalized doctor engagement content. The company currently offers four products, including Tender IQ, Contract IQ, Marketing IQ, and Channel IQ, focussed on commercial operations in the pharma and medtech sectors.

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