Peak XV Partners bets on another AI startup to expand US portfolio
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Peak XV Partners bets on another AI startup to expand US portfolio

Peak XV Partners bets on another AI startup to expand US portfolio

By Aman Rawat

  • 13 May 2026
  • Listen to Story
Peak XV Partners bets on another AI startup to expand US portfolio
Credit: 123RF.com

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, which primarily invests in India and Southeast Asia, has expanded its US portfolio with participation in a Series B funding round in AI-native cybersecurity startup Exaforce.

The California-headquartered startup said it raised $125 million in its Series B round, which also saw participation from private equity fund-of-funds HarbourVest, PE firm Mayfield, venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, Seligman Investments’ venture platform Seligman Ventures, and AI and deep-tech venture capital firm AICONIC Ventures.

Meanwhile, Peak XV has been increasing its focus on US investments, particularly in AI startups, after splitting from Sequoia Capital three years ago. Earlier this month, the venture capital firm appointed former Fractal executive Shelly Singh as an operating partner in San Francisco to strengthen its US presence and AI investment strategy.

Advertisement

Peak XV counts about a dozen US-linked investments in its portfolio, with many of them involved in AI technologies. These include fintech platform Alex, AI geo-analytics platform The Prompting Company, AI sales upskilling platform Hyperbound, AI healthcare revenue platform Claim Health, and Marqvision, which uses AI to fight digital piracy. The portfolio also includes Bluejay, Dashverse, Luminai, Mem0, Posthog, and TestMu AI, according to the VC firm's website.

Exaforce’s latest round comes nearly a year after it raised $75 million in its Series A financing and takes the company’s total funding to $200 million. The company said the fresh capital will be used to scale its AI-native security operations platform, strengthen its real-time reasoning capabilities and expand globally.

Founded by Indian-origin entrepreneur Ankur Singla, Exaforce develops AI-powered security operations tools designed to help enterprises detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats in real time. The company says its platform uses a real-time security knowledge graph that connects identities, permissions, configurations, files and cloud activity to improve threat detection and reduce investigation time.

Advertisement

The company claims its platform can reduce investigation time by 10x compared with traditional AI-enabled security tools by correlating data at the ingestion stage instead of during investigations.

Peak XV PartnersExaforceKhosla VenturesHarbourVest

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

EleFant, Instafix, Moi Soi, others pocket early-stage funding

TMT

EleFant, Instafix, Moi Soi, others pocket early-stage funding

HrdWyr, Mekr Technologies, SCIKIQ pocket early-stage cheques

TMT

HrdWyr, Mekr Technologies, SCIKIQ pocket early-stage cheques

Premium
Peak XV Partners, two other investors look to exit supply chain tech startup

TMT

Peak XV Partners, two other investors look to exit supply chain tech startup

Premium
Centre Court Capital bets on Swedish sportstech firm

TMT

Centre Court Capital bets on Swedish sportstech firm

Premium
How was Ventana Ventures' exit from a two-year-old bet?

TMT

How was Ventana Ventures' exit from a two-year-old bet?

Flo Mobility, Bobakat, LifeSigns, others pocket early-stage cheques

TMT

Flo Mobility, Bobakat, LifeSigns, others pocket early-stage cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW