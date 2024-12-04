ZFunds, WickedGud get funding; LTIMindtree bets on Voicing.AI

Manish Kothari (left) and Vidhi Tuteja, co-founders of ZFunds

Voice autonomous company Voicing.AI, wealth-tech platform ZFunds, food brand WickedGud have bagged early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

ZFunds, a Gurugram-based wealthtech company, has raised Rs 25 crore (about $3 million) in seed funding led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Policybazaar co-founder Yashish Dahiya.

Founded in 2019 by Manish Kothari and Vidhi Tuteja, ZFunds aims to enhance the mutual fund investment experience and outcomes for investors. The fresh funds will be used to improve its services for end consumers.

ZFunds Distribution provides a range of asset management services.

Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud has secured Rs 20 crore (about Rs 2.4 million) in funding led by Orios Venture Partners, with participation from Asiana Fund and a group of existing investors.

Founded in 2021 by Bhuman Dani, WickedGud positions itself as a "better-for-you" indulgent food brand, offering products such as noodles, pasta, and chips.

The company plans to utilize the funds to expand its distribution network, increase branding and marketing efforts, and strengthen its core team. Additionally, it aims to enhance its product portfolio by developing new offerings and introducing Korean flavors to its instant and cup noodle range.

The Mumbai-based startup, which operates through an omnichannel distribution network, claims to have grown fivefold over the past 24 months. This announcement comes nearly a year after it raised Rs 6 crore from investors including Asiana Fund, Titan Capital, Venture Catalysts, Hyderabad Angels, Disruption Fund, and other angel investors.

LTIMindtree's US subsidiary has signed a definitive agreement to invest $6 million in Voicing.AI.

Founded in April 2024, Voicing.AI specializes in voice AI autonomous agents that can be deployed on web platforms or applications for inbound and outbound customer calls and related tasks.

This strategic investment will allow LTIMindtree to leverage Voicing.AI’s offerings to enhance its AI capabilities and deliver advanced solutions to potential customers.

