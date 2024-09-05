WestBridge-backed edtech firm Adda247’s co-founder quits

Premium Credit: VCCircle

A co-founder of edtech startup Adda247, which is backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital and tech giant Google, has quit the company. The Gurugram-headquartered startup, operated by Metis Eduventures Pvt Ltd, runs its exam preparation platform in English, Hindi and several vernacular languages and bought Indore-based Ekagrata Eduserv Pvt. Ltd ......