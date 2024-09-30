WestBridge-backed Adda247 acquires placement prep platform

Anil Nagar, founder and chief executive, Adda247

Edtech start-up Adda247, which is backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital and tech giant Google, Monday said it has acquired placement preparation platform PrepInsta, its fifth acqusition so far.

The deal amount was not disclosed.

“This expansion marks a pivotal starting point for Adda247 in its journey to transition from a leading test prep platform to an integrated provider of job-focused education and skilling programs across public and private sector jobs,” the company said in a statement.

In July, the Gurugram-headquartered startup, operated by Metis Eduventures Pvt Lt, acquired Indore-based CA prep firm Ekagrata Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount. The company previously bought Ahmedabad-based 3D educational content provider Veeksha, UPSC test preparation platform StudyIQ, and government exam preparation platform Success Ease.

The latest aquisition will provide tech and digital skilling programmes to Adda247’s more than 1.2 million paid users, said Atulya Kaushik, co-founder at PrepInsta.

The startup last raised $35 million in November 2022 at a valuation of $175 million in a funding round that was led by WestBridge and involved participation from Google.

The company claims it caters to 80-100 million government job aspirants across India. It also claims to have one of the largest content repositories consisting of more than 3 million questions and over 50,000 hours of recorded video lectures.

Founded in 2019, PrepInsta’s provides engineering students with tools to prepare for interviews and assessment tests to secure job opportunities in roles such as data scientist, full stack developers, software engineers, and quality analysts.

