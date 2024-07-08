WestBridge-backed Adda247 acquires CA-prep firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

WestBridge-backed Adda247 acquires CA-prep firm

By Aman Rawat

  • 08 Jul 2024
Premium
WestBridge-backed Adda247 acquires CA-prep firm
Anil Nagar, founder and chief executive, Adda247

Delhi NCR-headquartered edtech startup Adda247, which is backed by institutional investors such as WestBridge Capital, Google, Info Edge, Konark Group and Asha Impact, has once again taken the inorganic route for expansion, marking its fourth acquisition to date.  Adda247, which is operated by Metis Eduventures Pvt. Ltd, which runs its exam ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
WestBridge-backed Adda247 acquires CA-prep firm

Consumer

WestBridge-backed Adda247 acquires CA-prep firm

Pro
PremjiInvest scripting nearly $250 mn exit with bumper returns

Consumer

PremjiInvest scripting nearly $250 mn exit with bumper returns

Premium
Anthill Angel-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding

Consumer

Anthill Angel-backed B2B food firm in talks with VCs for fresh funding

Premium
Global strategics, domestic FMCG firms eye slice of Good Glamm in upsized pre-IPO round

Consumer

Global strategics, domestic FMCG firms eye slice of Good Glamm in upsized pre-IPO round

India's Jan-June solar power output growth slowest in six years

Consumer

India's Jan-June solar power output growth slowest in six years

Premium
Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Consumer

Animal pharma firm Felix plans fundraise, early backers to exit

Advertisement