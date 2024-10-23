Dubai-based Invictus set to acquire African flour mill business

Premium Amir Daowd Abdellatif, managing director, Invictus Trading

The Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX)-listed agro food enterprise Invictus Investment Company is set to acquire a leading flour mill business based in Mozambique to expand its geographical footprint in the African continent, it is learnt. The move aligns with Invictus' aim of becoming an integrated agro-food enterprise in the Middle ......