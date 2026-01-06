Lohia Aerospace, Kayess Square raise funds; Urban Harvest buys food brand

Singularity AMC, a growth-equity investment platform, has invested in Lohia Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd, an advanced materials and composites manufacturing company for full aerostructures and systems.

According to VCCEdge, the data platform of VCCircle, Singularity Large Value Fund II, Singularity Large Value Fund III and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund II have invested $11.14 million (close to Rs 100 crore) in Lohia Aerospace.

“(Singularity’s) investment accelerates our vision of building a world-class composites and advanced materials platform from India,” said Anurag Lohia, Managing Director, Lohia Aerospace, adding that the partnership will help improve their product capabilities and deepen their global relationships.

Lohia Aerospace, set up in 2021, is an advanced materials, composites, and systems manufacturer serving global aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Kayess Square Consulting, a finance, risk, governance, and transaction advisory firm, has secured Rs 10 crore (around $1.11 million) in a strategic funding led by its clients and leadership team.

The funding round was led by Vakil Housing, with participation by marquee names including Parthasarathy NS, co-founder of Mindtree; Ramakrishna Vurakaranam of India Insure; Dr Umashankar of Bangalore Neurocenter; and Raveen Sastry of Multiply Ventures among others.

The company plans to use the capital to strengthen its core practice areas and elevate the quality of its advisory work, co-founder Shivadutt Bannanje said in a statement.

Founded in 2017, Bengaluru-based Kayess Square partners closely with startups, growth-stage companies, and investors. The firm provides transaction and M&A advisory, due diligence, and strategic investment support, complemented by a fractional CFO platform and expertise in tax structuring, valuation, corporate and secretarial compliance, risk advisory and legal contract management.

Urban Harvest, a business-to-business fresh-produce and food-supply company that counts SageOne among its investors, has acquired premium gourmet food brand Cocosutra in an all-cash deal. Cocosutra was a brand operated by Wild Child Enterprises.

Urban Harvest will spend Rs 2.5 crore (around $280,000) for the deal, it said in a statement.

The transaction will help it to expand its portfolio into high-margin, value-added food products while deepening penetration across its existing restaurant and hotels, restaurants, and catering/cafés (HoReCa) network.

SkinInspired

SkinInspired, a skincare brand that focuses cosmetics along with pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, has bagged Rs 24 crore (around $2.7 million) in its Series A funding round led by Spring Marketing Capital.

Lotus Herbals’ Beauty Innovation Fund, Arihant Patni, Managing Director at Patni Financial Advisors, and existing investor Unilever Ventures also participated in the round.

“The proceeds from this round will mainly be allocated towards research and innovation, brand building, and team expansion,” said Piyush Jain, founder and chief executive of SkinInspired.

SkinInspired, operated by Derma Goodness Pvt. Ltd., was set in 2022 in Udaipur. It offers sunscreen, cleanser, night cream, serum, moisturiser, gel and so on. The company also counds Arjun Vaidya of V3 Ventures, Ruchi Kohli of Meta India, Chinmaya Goyal of Asian Development Bank among its investors.

Multibagg AI

Multibagg AI, which provides stock research and analysis, has raised $150,000 (around Rs 1.3 crore) in a pre-seed round led by A Junior VC (AJVC).

Bengaluru-based Multibagg AI was set up in 2023 by Aaditya Aanand. The company caters to retail investors offering technology and actionable information through AI.

It offers data, insights and analytics for publicly traded Indian companies on the NSE and BSE. The company has gone live with the beta version of the app and has more than 10,000 users.

