Africa-focused PE Helios set to acquire Egyptian food company

Premium Babatunde Soyoye and Tope Lawani, Managing Partners of Helios

Helios Investment Partners, one of the largest private equity firm active in Africa with assets worth over $3 billion, is set to acquire a significant minority stake in an Egyptian food manufacturer and supplier. The London-headquartered PE firm, which is currently raising its $750 million target fifth outing--pan-African fund Helios EU-Africa Global ......