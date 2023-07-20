Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Waterfield Advisors aiming for latest fund of funds' first close in a quarter

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 20 Jul 2023
Siddharth Juhunjhunwala, executive director, head-Waterfield fund of funds

Mumbai-based multi-family office and wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisors, which recently launched its second fund of funds (FoF), is set to mark the investment vehicle’s first close soon, a top executive told VCCircle. After fetching about Rs 540 crore for its first FoF, the Soumya Rajan-led wealth advisory plans to raise ......

