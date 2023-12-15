facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • WaterBridge appoints former Udaan exec to head early-stage deals

WaterBridge appoints former Udaan exec to head early-stage deals

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 15 Dec 2023
Premium
WaterBridge appoints former Udaan exec to head early-stage deals

Homegrown venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures, which has backed startups such as Unacademy, Atlan, Magicpin, Bijnis and CityMall, has onboarded a former executive of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce unicorn Udaan. The early-stage investor, said Friday that it has hired former merger and acquisitions head of Udaan, Sapna Goyal as vice president of ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
WaterBridge appoints former Udaan exec to head early-stage deals

People

WaterBridge appoints former Udaan exec to head early-stage deals

Premium
Alvarez & Marsal onboards former KPMG exec for India deals

People

Alvarez & Marsal onboards former KPMG exec for India deals

Indifi appoints former Freecharge top exec as CEO

People

Indifi appoints former Freecharge top exec as CEO

Premium
KKR elevates Prashant Kumar to partner, two Mumbai execs as MDs

Finance

KKR elevates Prashant Kumar to partner, two Mumbai execs as MDs

Pro
Former Motilal Oswal Realty PE head beefs up team for new real estate fund

Infrastructure

Former Motilal Oswal Realty PE head beefs up team for new real estate fund

Warburg Pincus names India head Mahadevia as Asia PE chief in leadership reshuffle

Finance

Warburg Pincus names India head Mahadevia as Asia PE chief in leadership reshuffle

Advertisement