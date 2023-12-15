WaterBridge appoints former Udaan exec to head early-stage deals

Premium

Homegrown venture capital firm WaterBridge Ventures, which has backed startups such as Unacademy, Atlan, Magicpin, Bijnis and CityMall, has onboarded a former executive of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce unicorn Udaan. The early-stage investor, said Friday that it has hired former merger and acquisitions head of Udaan, Sapna Goyal as vice president of ......