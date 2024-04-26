Danish investor IFU’s top executive resigns
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Danish investor IFU’s top executive resigns

Danish investor IFU’s top executive resigns

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 26 Apr 2024
Premium
Danish investor IFU’s top executive resigns
Credit: VCCircle

A senior executive at the Danish development finance institute, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), which has assets under management in India valued at over Rs 3,000 crore, has resigned from her role.  IFU, the backer of SME lender Ugro Capital, has received the resignation of senior vice president and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Danish investor IFU's top executive resigns

People

Danish investor IFU's top executive resigns

VC-backed Rozana onboards former xto10x partner as co-founder

People

VC-backed Rozana onboards former xto10x partner as co-founder

Goldman Sachs hires BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles

Finance

Goldman Sachs hires BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles

Morgan Stanley PE Asia to carve out China team, elevate India co-heads

Finance

Morgan Stanley PE Asia to carve out China team, elevate India co-heads

Lendingkart ropes in former Paytm Payments Bank exec as Group CFO

People

Lendingkart ropes in former Paytm Payments Bank exec as Group CFO

Startup accelerator 9Unicorns hires former Mckinsey exec to beef up team

People

Startup accelerator 9Unicorns hires former Mckinsey exec to beef up team

Advertisement