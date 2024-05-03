ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture’s managing partner for growth stage bets

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of private lender ICICI Bank, has roped in a managing partner from venture capital firm IvyCap Venture to serve as director and partner within the investment firm. ICICI Venture, which is an investor in Theobroma Foods, Bharat Biotech, Go Fashions India, Metropolis Health Services, and ......