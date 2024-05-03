ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture’s managing partner for growth stage bets
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture’s managing partner for growth stage bets

ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture’s managing partner for growth stage bets

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 May 2024
Premium
ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture’s managing partner for growth stage bets
Credit: 123RF.com

ICICI Venture, the alternative investment arm of private lender ICICI Bank, has roped in a managing partner from venture capital firm IvyCap Venture to serve as director and partner within the investment firm.  ICICI Venture, which is an investor in Theobroma Foods, Bharat Biotech, Go Fashions India, Metropolis Health Services, and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture's managing partner for growth stage bets

People

ICICI Venture ropes in IvyCap Venture's managing partner for growth stage bets

Economic Laws Practice elevates seven partners; S&R Partners promotes four lawyers

People

Economic Laws Practice elevates seven partners; S&R Partners promotes four lawyers

Aramco chief's election as BlackRock director faces opposition from pension fund

Finance

Aramco chief's election as BlackRock director faces opposition from pension fund

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

People

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

Premium
Africa's Verod Capital appoints another partner in bid to grow

People

Africa's Verod Capital appoints another partner in bid to grow

Premium
The Souled Store, Traya backer Xponentia Capital promotes executives to MD

People

The Souled Store, Traya backer Xponentia Capital promotes executives to MD

Advertisement