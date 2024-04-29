Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role

Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role

By Aman Rawat

  • 29 Apr 2024
Premium
Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role
Yash Dholakia, partner, Sauce.VC

Consumer-focused venture capital firm Sauce.VC, which has backed companies such as oral care brand Perfora, ice cream brand Hocco and energy drink Rockit, has elevated its director for early-stage investing to a partner role.   The Delhi-based firm, which recently hit the final close of its Sauce Continuity Fund at Rs 263 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role

People

Consumer-focused investor Sauce.VC elevates exec to partner role

Premium
Danish investor IFU's top executive resigns

People

Danish investor IFU's top executive resigns

VC-backed Rozana onboards former xto10x partner as co-founder

People

VC-backed Rozana onboards former xto10x partner as co-founder

Goldman Sachs hires BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles

Finance

Goldman Sachs hires BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles

Morgan Stanley PE Asia to carve out China team, elevate India co-heads

Finance

Morgan Stanley PE Asia to carve out China team, elevate India co-heads

Lendingkart ropes in former Paytm Payments Bank exec as Group CFO

People

Lendingkart ropes in former Paytm Payments Bank exec as Group CFO

Advertisement