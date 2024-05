Warburg, Carlyle, others in fray for stake in healthcare tech solutions provider

Premium

A string of global buyout firms including Thoma Bravo, CVC Capital, Carlyle, Platinum Equity and Warburg Pincus are evaluating an investment in a healthcare firm backed by a leading homegrown private equity player, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The PE firms are looking to acquire a ......