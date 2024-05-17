Exclusive: Blackstone, Carlyle, others eye controlling stake in Indian healthcare firm

Premium The Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City. | Credit: Reuters

Private equity behemoth Blackstone is among a clutch of bulge-bracket global investors who are in the race to pick up a controlling stake in an Indian healthcare company, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. Blackstone, which struck its first hospital deal in India last year and invested $1 billion to ......