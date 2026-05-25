Anupam Rasayan to acquire stake in drugmaker; Park Medi strikes fourth hospital buy

Lifesciences-focussed specialty chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan (India) Ltd is expanding its footprint across the pharmaceutical value chain with the acquisition of 43% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, while Mumbai-listed hospital operator Park Medi World Ltd has agreed to acquire V3 Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates The Medicity Hospital in Uttarakhand. The transaction marks the fourth acquisition by Delhi-based Park Medi World.

Anupam Rasayan-Bliss GVS Pharma

Anupam Rasayan (India) Ltd said in an exchange filing that it has agreed to acquire stake in Bliss GVS Pharma. The company will acquire up to 43.3% of the listed drugmaker for Rs 1,369 crore ($143 million) in cash.

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As per the guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the transaction will trigger an open offer to further acquire up to 26% stake from eligible public shareholders of Bliss GVS, aggregating up to Rs 829 crore. The agreement also gives Anupam Rasayan the option to acquire an additional 4.9% stake in Bliss GVS.

The acquisition is being financed through a Rs 300 crore term loan, with the balance to be funded via non-controlling, non-voting equity instruments.

Bliss GVS Pharma develops, manufactures, markets, and exports a wide range of formulations, including suppositories, pessaries, tablets, capsules, syrups, injectables, creams, and ointments.

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Founded in 1984, the company has built a strong presence across regulated and semi-regulated international markets, particularly in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Bliss GVS has a diversified portfolio of over 150 branded formulations across therapeutic areas such as anti-malarial, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and women’s healthcare. These include key brands such as Lonart, P-Alaxin, Funbact, and Lofnac. It operates multiple manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Daman.

For FY26, the company posted over 18% growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,000.6 crore, up from Rs 846.2 crore, as per the filing.

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"This will strategically strengthen our presence across the pharmaceutical value chain, spanning KSMs to finished dosage formulations," said Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan.

Anupam Rasayan manufactures specialty chemicals for sectors including agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Lifesciences-related specialty chemicals contribute roughly 82% of its revenue, while performance materials account for around 18%.

Park Medi World-V3 Healthcare

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Mumbai-listed hospital operator Park Medi World Ltd has agreed to acquire V3 Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates The Medicity Hospital. The deal aligns with Park Medi World's inorganic growth strategy focussed on underserved markets.

The company said it will pay around Rs 177 crore in cash to acquire an 80% stake in Medicity by August 31, 2026, while the remaining 20% stake will be acquired after March 31, 2030.

Incorporated in 2014, Medicity runs a hospital in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. It offers multi-super specialty healthcare services with a total capacity of 330 beds. It offers a wide range of departments, including cardiac sciences, neurosurgery, orthopedics, oncology and onco-surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, among others.

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This marks the fourth acquisition by Delhi-based Park Medi.

Earlier this year, Park Medi World acquired a Punjab-based hospital with a capacity of 250 beds after buying two hospital operators in a row in less than two weeks. In December, it struck a deal to buy KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) for Rs 245 crore (around $27.4 million then) in an all-cash transaction, and New Delhi-based Febris Multispeciality Hospital, a 200-bed multispecialty hospital.

Park Medi World previously said its acquisitions are aimed at expanding capacity to 5,260 beds by March 2028

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