Park Medi World closes third buy in North India since listing

Delhi-based Park Medi World, a major hospital chain operator focussed on North India, has acquired a Punjab-based hospital with a capacity of 250-beds after buying two hospital operators in a row in less than two weeks.

The Mumbai-listed company, which listed on the stock exchange in December, has now fully acquired Krishna Super-speciality Hospital in Bathinda, Punjab for Rs 40 crore (around $4.4 million) in an all cash deal, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The operator of Park Hospital said it has transitioned from managing the hospital to fully acquiring it. The company has been managing operations of Krishna Super-speciality Hospital since July 2025.

The addition of the hospital will increase Park Group's hospital capacity, strengthen its infrastructure and support its plan to reach a total of 5,260 beds by March 2028, it added.

Krishna Super-speciality Hospital, owned by Mahip Hospitals Pvt Ltd, has a capacity of 250 beds, including 70 ICU beds with modular operation theatres and automated laboratories. Mahip Hospitals has its registered office Chandigarh.

The hospital offers comprehensive medical care across multiple specialties such as cardiac sciences, neurosciences, oncology, orthopaedics, and related disciplines, catered to patients from both urban and rural regions.

Krishna Super saw its revenue more than double to Rs 16 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, compared to Rs 7.7 crore a year before, as per the filing.

This is Park Medi World's third hospital deal since listing. The company has struck few acquisitions in the past as part of its cluster-based growth model which leverages geographic proximity to drive operational excellence and economies of scale.

In December, struck a deal to buy KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) for Rs 245 crore (around $27.4 million) in an all-cash transaction. Two days later, Park Hospital acquired New Delhi-based Febris Multispeciality Hospital, a 200-bed multispecialty hospital.

