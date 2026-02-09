ChrysCap-backed KIMS to up stake in Sunshine Hospital; Tube Investments inks M&A

ChrysCapital-backed Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has approved a further increase in its investment limit of up to Rs 100 crore ($11 million) to acquire additional shares in Sarvejana Healthcare Pvt Ltd, also known as Sunshine Hospital.

The proposal was cleared by the company’s board and will be executed in one or more tranches through the acquisition of shares from minority shareholders. The transaction will be funded through cash consideration, with pricing to be determined by an independent valuer.

Sunshine Hospital is a material subsidiary of KIMS, in which the listed hospital operator currently holds a 75.53% stake. The proposed investment is aimed at strategically enhancing KIMS’s shareholding in the Hyderabad-based healthcare provider.

Founded in 2009, Sunshine Hospital began as an orthopaedic-focused facility and has since expanded into specialities such as cardiology and transplants. The hospital reported a turnover of Rs 597 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, up from Rs 464.2 crore in FY24.

ChrysCapital had picked a 1.96% stake in KIMS for approximately Rs 193.11 crore in September 2022 and had not sold any shares as of December 2025.

Meanwhile, Tube Investments of India Ltd has announced a strategic entry into the metal injection moulding business through the acquisition of a majority stake in Orange Koi Pvt Ltd.

The company has signed definitive agreements to acquire up to 87% of Orange Koi’s equity through a combination of secondary share purchases and subscription to fresh shares, for a total consideration of up to Rs 73 crore.

The acquisition will be completed in a staggered manner, with the first tranche expected to close by February 28, subject to customary conditions.

Founded in December 2020, Orange Koi manufactures precision components for the medical and defence sectors using technologies such as metal injection moulding and additive manufacturing. The company reported a revenue of Rs 3.76 crore in FY25, up from Rs 0.97 crore in FY24.

The acquisition marks Tube Investments’ diversification into a new precision manufacturing segment, which it views as a long-term growth opportunity across both automotive and non-automotive applications.

The investment is expected to support Orange Koi’s capacity expansion and technology development, while allowing Tube Investments to leverage its engineering capabilities and customer relationships.

