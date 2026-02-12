Elixiir Foods, DUSQ, Heliware snag early-stage funding

(From left) DUSQ's founders Shalmali Kadu, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Mitansh Khurana

Food and grocery platform Elixiir Foods, sleep regulation focussed company DUSQ and deep-tech startup Heliware have raised seed and bridge funds, in separate rounds.

Elixiir Foods, an omnichannel, destination-led food and grocery platform, has raised $9 million (around Rs 82 crore) in a seed round led by 3one4 Capital with participation from Incubate Fund Asia.

The Delhi NCR-based startup, founded by Arvind Mediratta and Ambuj Narayan, integrates farm led sourcing, a high-trust private label engine, a centralised wholesale and supply platform that enables efficient sourcing, distribution, and replenishment across multiple demand channels.

It spans categories such as fresh produce, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, and daily essentials, including flour, spices, condiments, snacks, beverages, frozen foods.

The capital raised will be used to launch Elixiir Foods’ initial presence, strengthen its tech-enabled fresh sourcing and private label supply chains, expand its wholesale and distribution backbone, and build the technology foundation required for a density led city rollout, it said in a statement.

DUSQ, a sleep science and recovery company formerly known as InnerGize, has secured Rs 24 crore (around $2.7 million) in seed funding round led by consumer-focused VC Fireside Ventures.

Antler India, Climber Capital, Startup Sherpas, Vaishav Investments, CaratLane founder Avnish Anand and Cipla Health chief executive Shivam Puri also participated in the round.

The company, formerly known as InnerGize, plans to use the funds to scale up its offering – a sleep regulation platform. It will expand its neuroscience and hardware teams, deepen IP development, strengthen its fully equipped in house sleep laboratory, and prepare for a U.S. launch into the rapidly growing global sleep economy.

Siddhant Bhargava, co-founder of DUSQ said, “We believe the next frontier of health-tech is not more data—it’s restored biological function. We’re not building another tracker; we’re building infrastructure for human recovery.”

Heliware, a deep-tech startup focused on advanced geospatial intelligence and 3D analytics, has bagged Rs 4.5 crore (around $500,000) in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The company will use capital for international market expansion through strategic partnerships, talent acquisition, and operational setup across key global geographies, while strengthening working capital for ongoing and future projects.

Founded in 2018, Heliware operates in the geospatial intelligence and 3D analytics industries, and offers an end-to-end plug-and play platform. It has pan-India operational presence, catering to government and corporate clients across the country, and along with enterprise clients in Southeast Asia.



