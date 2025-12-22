Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, Park Medi World ink M&As; Waaree invests in Omani firm

Credit: Thinkstock

Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, hospital-chain operator Park Medi World, solar-module maker Waaree Energies, the publicly listed business process management (BPM) company One Point One Solutions and auto-component maker Samvardhana Motherson have announced strategic merger and acquisition deals.

Tata Chemicals International Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited, has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% equity in Singapore-based premium-grade sodium bicarbonate makers Novabay Pte. Ltd for $29.25 million (over Rs 262 crore) to strengthen its product offering in this segment, the company said in a regulatory disclosure.

Advertisement

Novabay is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of premium grade sodium bicarbonate serving pharma, food and personal care segments in Europe, Americas, Oceania, Asia, Middle East and ASEAN markets.

The company’s revenue for 2024 was around $23 million.

Advertisement

PepsiCo’s largest franchise bottler Varun Beverages will fully acquire Twizza, a South Africa-based non-alcoholic beverage maker, through its local subsidiary Bevco, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The deal, valued at an enterprise value of ZAR 2.01 billion (Rs 118.7 crore), will be paid in cash and is expected to close by June 30, 2026, subject to approvals.

Twizza operates three plants in Cape Town, Queenstown, and Middelburg with an annual capacity of 100 million cases and backward integration facilities.

Advertisement

For FY25, Twizza reported turnover of ZAR 1.7 billion (Rs 901 crore), a near 3% jump from FY24. VBL said the acquisition will help Bevco deepen its presence in South Africa and expand its product portfolio. Post-deal, Twizza will become a step-down subsidiary of Varun Beverages.

Park Medi-KP Institute of Medical Sciences

Park Medi World, operators of one of North India’s leading hospital chains with the brand name Park Hospital, has agreed to acquire KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) for Rs 245 crore (around $27.4 million) in an all-cash transaction, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

The move strengthens Park Group’s presence in key North Indian cities. Post-integration, the facility is expected to deliver immediate value, with plans to enhance clinical programs, boost efficiency, and optimise utilization in the coming years, the statement added.

The acquisition of a 60-bed tertiary-care hospital is part of the chain’s cluster-based growth strategy, which focuses on operational efficiencies and economies of scale by developing hospitals in close proximity.

Park Group currently operates 14 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,250 beds. In addition to the proposed facility in Agra, the group is integrating six more hospitals at various stages of execution, adding 1,650 beds.

Advertisement

This expansion will take Park Group’s total capacity to 5,260 beds by March 2028, the statement said. The group has a strong presence across key cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Mohali, Patiala, Bathinda, Behror, and Jaipur.

The US arm of Waaree Energies has signed a binding term sheet to invest $30 million (around Rs 269 crore) in United Solar Holding Inc. (USH) by subscribing to Series B preferred shares, according to a regulatory filing reviewed by VCCircle.

The deal is expected to close by January 31, 2026, and aims to secure a long-term, traceable polysilicon supply chain for Waaree’s global manufacturing expansion.

USH, incorporated in May 2023 in the Cayman Islands, operates an advanced polysilicon facility in Oman, designed to support multi gigawatt solar module production annually.

1Point1- Netcom



Public-listed business process management (BPM) company One Point One Solutions (1Point1) has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire Costa Rica-headquartered BPM company Netcom Business Contact Center S.A for $33.4 million (nearly Rs 300 crore), the company announced Monday.



The acquisition is targeted for completion by current fiscal year.



The transaction comprises an upfront payment of $25.41 million and an estimated earnout of $8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA performance and excess working capital. Additional transaction-related costs are estimated around $1 million, according to the statement.



The acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1’s FY27 topline. With this, it also extends its AI-first customer experience (CX) and BPM capabilities into North, Central, and Latin America.



Netcom’s operations across Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama strengthen 1Point1’s global delivery network. The Indian BPM firm said it will continue to improve EBITDA margins, which are expected to remain in the range of 25-30%.



Founded in 2008, 1Point1 is a publicly listed, India-headquartered customer experience and operations management company with over 16 years of delivery expertise. The company operates nine global delivery centers and employs more than 6,000 professionals, serving clients across the US, Europe, Asia, and India. The NSE-listed company had a market capitalization of Rs 1,460.5 crore, and its shares closed 2.49% higher at Rs 55.55 on Monday.

Samvardhana Motherson-Nexans

Auto component manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SAMIL) has acquired the global wiring harness business of Nexans AutoElectric GmbH via its material subsidiary Motherson Global Investments, it announced Monday.

The enterprise value of the transaction is €207 million ($243 million or Rs 2,180 crore) on a cash-and debt-free basis, with the actual payout to be determined based on closing adjustments, per the statement.

Nexans AutoElectric is a 60-year-old global manufacturer of automotive wiring harnesses for both passenger and commercial vehicles. The company reported total revenue of €749 million ($879 million) for CY2024, with passenger vehicles contributing about 81% and commercial vehicles accounting for 19%. Its product portfolio includes low-voltage and high-voltage powertrain harnesses, body harnesses, specialty harnesses, and components.



The company operates 22 facilities across 11 countries.

Share article on Leave Your Comments