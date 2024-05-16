Exclusive: Jashvik Capital, others in fray to bet on local medical device company

Premium Naresh Patwari, founder and managing partner, Jashvik Capital

Growth stage private equity player Jashvik Capital, which was floated by former TA Associates executive Naresh Patwari, is among multiple other investors to pick up a stake in a homegrown surgical equipment player, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Jashvik, an investor in snacks maker Jabsons, is ......