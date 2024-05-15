Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy

Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 15 May 2024
Premium
Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy
Vinod Nahar, promoter, PlasmaGen

Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company PlasmaGen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd, backed by venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures, is poised to break out from a stagnant revenue run-rate, as it shifts towards majority in-house manufacturing, top company officials informed VCCircle. While the company’s topline has been stuck in the range of Rs 100-110 crore ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy

Healthcare

Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy

Jungle Ventures leads $20 mn Series B round in RED.Health

Healthcare

Jungle Ventures leads $20 mn Series B round in RED.Health

Premium
Mahindra's PE arm exits healthcare firm as new investor comes on board

Healthcare

Mahindra's PE arm exits healthcare firm as new investor comes on board

Premium
Biorad brings new PE investor on board after giving exit to InvAscent

Healthcare

Biorad brings new PE investor on board after giving exit to InvAscent

Premium
Spotlight: Ascent-backed Skanray needs to defy one-trick-pony act to get new investors

Healthcare

Spotlight: Ascent-backed Skanray needs to defy one-trick-pony act to get new investors

Pro
ChrysCap makes a liquidity move with benchmark returns

Healthcare

ChrysCap makes a liquidity move with benchmark returns

Advertisement