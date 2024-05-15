Bottomline: How PlasmaGen Bio plans to break its streak of revenue stagnancy

Premium Vinod Nahar, promoter, PlasmaGen

Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company PlasmaGen Biosciences Pvt. Ltd, backed by venture capital firm Eight Roads Ventures, is poised to break out from a stagnant revenue run-rate, as it shifts towards majority in-house manufacturing, top company officials informed VCCircle. While the company’s topline has been stuck in the range of Rs 100-110 crore ......