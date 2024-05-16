Exclusive: Poonawalla's Serum Institute eyes medtech foray with global acquisition

Premium Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India | Credit: Reuters

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, is in advanced stage of talks to pick up a minority stake in an overseas medical technology company, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Billionaire Adar Poonawalla-led SII, according to the people mentioned above, is engaged in talks to invest in US-headquartered ......