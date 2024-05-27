Searchlight: Emnar Pharma poised to turn around after a decline in FY23 financials
Searchlight: Emnar Pharma poised to turn around after a decline in FY23 financials

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 May 2024
Credit: Pixabay

Emnar Pharma Pvt. Ltd (formerly Emmennar Pharma), a part of the Virchow group, is likely to see a rebound in profitability for the fiscal year ended March 2024, owing to declining debt levels and raw material costs. The Hyderabad-headquartered pharmaceutical company, which specializes in API, biotech and drug intermediaries, recorded a ......

