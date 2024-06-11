Sova Health, C3 Med-Tech, Clapingo secure early-stage funding

Sova Health founders Max Kushnir and Tanveer Singh

Healthcare startups Sova Health and C3 Med-Tech as well as edtech startup Clapingo have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Tuesday.

Sova Health has raised $1 million (Rs 8.3 crore) in a seed funding round co-led by early-stage investor Antler, Accelerating Asia from Singapore, Practical VC from the US, and VC Grid and Venture Catalysts from India.

The round also saw participation from Quadrant Consumer Products, Midas Capital (Baheti Family Office) and undisclosed angel investors.

The startup will use the funding for product development, hiring talent and expanding its presence across geographies.

Founded by Tanveer Singh and Max Kushnir, Sova Health is a healthcare company focused on addressing a range of gut-related issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, acidity, constipation, and bloating. Its offerings include gut microbiome tests, probiotic supplements, and gut health programmes.

The startup had earlier raised pre-seed funding from Goodwater Capital, Brinc, IIMA Ventures, and Stanford Angels, among others.

Healthtech startup C3 Med-Tech has raised Rs 2 crore (about $239,000) in a funding round from Industrial Metal Powders.

This investment will be used to expand its presence across India and globally via marketing efforts, team building and research and development for future products.

Founded by Yash Nagarsheth, C3 Med-Tech manufactures and develops ophthalmic screening devices. The startup has developed smartphone-based ophthalmic screening devices that can diagnose blindness and visual impairment causing eye diseases like cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, etc using its patented devices and telemedicine platform.

C3 Med-Tech was incubated at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. It has secured multiple grants including BIG’17 from the Department of Biotechnology of the Indian government and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

English tutoring platform Clapingo has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from angel investors such as comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Appurv Gupta, Droom and Shopclues co-founder Sandeep Aggarwal, and Foundership HQ.

The funding will be allocated for product development along with marketing efforts to attract more users and expand the user base, Clapingo said.

Founded in 2021 by Sameer Agrawal and Abhishek KG, Clapingo offers personalized English tutoring. It provides peer-led and tutor-led models that enable learners to connect and practice with each other using an AI teaching assistant.

Clapingo is currently active in India and the Middle East, with plans to expand into Southeast Asia. The company clocked Rs 1.5 crore in revenue in 2021, Rs 8 crore in 2022, and Rs 14 crore in 2023, respectively. This year, the startup aims to net Rs 80 crores in revenue, according to its press statement.

