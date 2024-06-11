Norwest Venture Partners in fray to invest in urology chain

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Global venture capital and growth equity investment firm Norwest Venture Partners is in talks to invest in an Indian urology-focused hospital chain, a person familiar with the matter told VCCircle. Norwest, which acquired a stake in Kanpur-based Regency Healthcare late last year and announced raising $3 billion for its NVP 17 ......