Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund

Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 28 May 2024
Premium
Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund
Bandr Mohammed Alhomaly, CEO, Jada FoF

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Jada Fund-of-Funds has struck its third limited partner style bet this year, backing a healthcare private equity fund. This aligns with its aim to enhance the flow of private capital for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.  The fund-of-fund has committed capital to Dubai and Singapore-headquartered private ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
TA Associates logs out of BFSI portfolio firm with spectacular returns

Finance

TA Associates logs out of BFSI portfolio firm with spectacular returns

PE-backed InCred Capital appoints former Julius Baer executive as COO

Finance

PE-backed InCred Capital appoints former Julius Baer executive as COO

Premium
Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund

Finance

Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund

Premium
Beams Fintech Fund changes timeline for final close of maiden vehicle, ropes in two LPs

Finance

Beams Fintech Fund changes timeline for final close of maiden vehicle, ropes in two LPs

Premium
Bottomline: Stride Ventures founders' NBFC StrideOne grows AUM, plans fresh fundraise

Finance

Bottomline: Stride Ventures founders' NBFC StrideOne grows AUM, plans fresh fundraise

Premium
Gulf Capital aims first close of latest PE fund soon

Finance

Gulf Capital aims first close of latest PE fund soon

Advertisement