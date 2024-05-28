Saudi PIF-backed Jada commits capital to healthcare-focused PE fund

Premium Bandr Mohammed Alhomaly, CEO, Jada FoF

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed Jada Fund-of-Funds has struck its third limited partner style bet this year, backing a healthcare private equity fund. This aligns with its aim to enhance the flow of private capital for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector. The fund-of-fund has committed capital to Dubai and Singapore-headquartered private ......