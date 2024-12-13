Voice, Fuzen.io raise early-stage funding
Voice, Fuzen.io raise early-stage funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 13 Dec 2024
EV startup Voice and no-code platform Fuzen.io has secured early-stage fundings, the companies have said.

Electric vehicles startup Voice (previously EV91Technologies) has secured Rs 5 crore in seed funding led by BizDateUp, a provider of startup support services.

The company said the capital raised will be used to deploy 2,500 EVs and expand its presence across tier-II cities in India.

Voice was founded by Arun Kumar, Lalith Kumar, and Manoj Kumar in Bengaluru.

The company claims that its revenue has grown close to sixfold with orders fulfilled increasing from 5 lakh to 20.94 lakh. It workforce of riders has also expanded to nearly three times the previous number.

AI powered no-code platform Fuzen.io has secured undisclosed amount in funding from angel platform AH Ventures, an existing investor in the company.

The funds will be by Fuzen to scale up its sales and marketing efforts and to add more powerful AI app development capabilities to the platform, the venture capital investor said.

Fuzen was founded in 2022 by Pushkar Gaikwad, an IIT Bombay alumnus. He has been active in the micro-SaaS space for more than 12 years. The company is headquartered in Nashik, Maharashtra.

It provides a platform which does not require the users to know coding to build a "skeleton" of app using nocode tools and then it uses AI to add "flesh" on top of that.

