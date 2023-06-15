facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

By Malvika Maloo

  • 15 Jun 2023
Premium
Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum
DealShare's Sourjyendu Medda and Portea's Vaibhav Tewari at a discussion moderated by PwC's Vishal Krishnam

Startup founders must focus on organisational culture for top-level hiring as finding leaders who align with a company’s values is essential for succession planning, senior industry executives said at a VCCircle panel discussion.  “It is very critical to understand that the senior leadership that you’re bringing in shares the same vision ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

General

Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Goldman Sachs cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs

Finance

Goldman Sachs cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs

Mykare Health, Evolved Foods, four others bag early cheques

TMT

Mykare Health, Evolved Foods, four others bag early cheques

Premium
Decoding Macquarie's India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas

Infrastructure

Decoding Macquarie's India game plan as it seeks asset sales, chases new growth areas

Premium
Grapevine: KKR eyes over $1-bn roads deal; Kedaara looks to sell Spandana Sphoorty

General

Grapevine: KKR eyes over $1-bn roads deal; Kedaara looks to sell Spandana Sphoorty

ChrysCapital to invest $100 mn in Lenskart

Consumer

ChrysCapital to invest $100 mn in Lenskart

Advertisement