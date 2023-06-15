Vision, cultural match key to succession planning: Panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Premium DealShare's Sourjyendu Medda and Portea's Vaibhav Tewari at a discussion moderated by PwC's Vishal Krishnam

Startup founders must focus on organisational culture for top-level hiring as finding leaders who align with a company’s values is essential for succession planning, senior industry executives said at a VCCircle panel discussion. “It is very critical to understand that the senior leadership that you’re bringing in shares the same vision ......