VentureSoul backs toymaker in eighth bet from debt fund

(From left) Kunal Wadhwa, Anurag Tripathi and Ashish Gala, co-founders, Venture Soul Partners

Mumbai-based VentureSoul Partners has invested in an educational toymaker through its venture debt fund, marking the eighth investment from the fund to date.

The firm has invested Rs 24 crore ($2.8 million) in Bengaluru-based MobilizAR Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of educational toymaker PlayShifu, to help support its global expansion, including in the US.

Founded in 2016 by Dinesh Advani and Vivek Goyal, PlayShifu offers STEM-based educational toys for children aged 4-12 years. The company claims to offer more than 20 unique products, blending tactile and digital experiences. It also offers game applications such as Shifu Orboot, Minglins, Space, Safari, Travel Cards, Plugo, and Count.

Currently, PlayShifu is present in more than 40 countries, with products designed to foster critical thinking, engineering, and geography skills in children.

"As PlayShifu expands into IP licensing, offline retail, and launches new innovative toys, we’re proud to support their next phase of growth across the US and globally," VentureSoul said in a social media post.

For FY25, MobilizAR Technologies reported sales exceeding $20 million.

In FY24, it reported Rs 86 crore in operating revenue, up 5% from Rs 82 crore a year ago, as per VCCEdge. Losses were reduced to Rs 23 crore from Rs 54 crore in FY23.

This is the eight debt investment from VentureSoul’s debut venture debt fund. Last month, VCCircle reported that it had invested Rs 20 crore in Zolostays, a provider of co-living spaces and student accommodations.

Other investments include telecom network services company Metro Telworks, supply chain platform Metalbook, B2B seafood startup Captain Fresh, digital experience management firm Mozark, and fintech company True Credits.

