HyugaLife, House of Chikankari, Mojro, Kovon, others raise early-stage funds

HyugaLife leadership team

An online marketplace for health supplements, an ethnic wear brand, a logistics player, a skilling and job-discovery platform, among other startups, have raised funds in separate rounds.

HyugaLife, a marketplace for authentic proteins and supplements, has bagged Rs 100 crore (around $10.6 million) in a funding round, led by IvyCap Ventures. The round also saw participation from First Bridge Fund.

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It will use the capital to strengthen the personalisation layers and its dark store network, and establish an offline retail presence, according to a press note issued by the company.

The company, founded by Sachin Parikh, Anvi Shah and Neehar Modi, is a health and wellness-focused e-commerce platform that provides products across categories such as health supplements, sports nutrition and health foods. In 2024, it raised $1 million (then Rs 8.3 crore) in a mix of equity and debt investments from existing as well as new investors including Stride Ventures and GetVantage.

In 2023, it raised $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round from venture capital firm Peak XV Partners’ early-stage accelerator Surge, Early Spring, Arihant Patni and Aman Tekriwal and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The startup is also backed by actress Katrina Kaif and cricketer KL Rahul.

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House of Chikankari (HOC), a contemporary ethnic wear brand rooted in traditional Indian craftsmanship, has secured Rs 25 crore (around $2.7 million) in its Series A funding round led by Cap Alpha Ventures, formerly known as Client Associates Alternate Fund (CAAF).

The brand will use the fresh funding to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its omnichannel presence with a push into offline retail, improve working capital efficiency, and invest in team expansion and marketing, according to a press note.

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HOC was set up in 2020 by Aakriti Rawal and Poonam Rawal. It blends heritage embroidery techniques with contemporary design to build a scalable ethnic wear business. The company works with a network of over 10,000 women artisans across India, and has served over 2 lakh customers to date, including in more than 20 countries.

Mojro Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a logistics company using AI for supply chain optimisation, has closed its Series A round securing $5.5 million (around Rs 52 crore), with Dallas Venture Capital (DVC) joining as a new investor. This includes a previously announced $3 million investment led by IAN Alpha Fund with participation from 1Crowd, along with a $2.5 million extension by DVC.

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The startup will use the capital to accelerate Mojro’s global expansion and drive product innovation, according to a company issued statement.

Mojro was founded in 2016 by Kishan Aswath, Amit Kulkarni, and Ranganath Seetharamu. It offers a logistics optimisation engine for mid- to large enterprises in sectors such as CPG, retail, courier express and parcel, dairy, and e-commerce. It helps customers save on logistics costs.

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Kovon, a cross-border workforce mobility platform, has raised $250,000 (around Rs 2.4 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by TDV Partners.

It will deploy the fresh funds in product and platform development, strengthening employer partnerships globally, expanding candidate acquisition, and building out the skilling and training ecosystem. The company also plans to hire across technology, operations, and partnerships, according to a statement issued by the company.

Bengaluru-based Kovon offers an end-to-end platform spanning job discovery, upskilling, financing and placement. It was founded by Bibartan Roy and Swayamjeet Das in 2025, with the aim to enable global employment access for India’s blue and grey collar workforce across sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, construction and logistics.

novio

Credilio Financial Technologies’ consumer application novio has secured Rs 100 crore in a Series A funding round led by Cornerstone Ventures.

Shepherd’s Hill Private Equity, ESV-Arthya AIF and Roots Ventures also participated in the round, along with Innoven Capital and Alteria Capital.

The company will use the capital to scale distribution deeper into tier II-V markets and accelerate product development, with a focus on expanding bank partnerships.

novio is a fixed deposit credit card app that targets early jobbers, small business owners, students, gig workers and freelancers, offering access to a premium RuPay credit card.

It was founded in 2020 by Aditya Gupta, Sandeep Ghule, Manish Sinha, and Anand Kapadia,

Optimized Electrotech

Optimized Electrotech, an electro-optics company that develops indigenously-designed and manufactured surveillance systems, has raised Rs 35 crore in a round led by Exfinity Venture Partners.

Blume Ventures, Mela Ventures, and Venture Catalysts also participated in the round.

The company is now aiming to move beyond ground-based systems to build space-led intelligence infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, it builds high-end electro-optic surveillance systems for strategic and commercial buyers.

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