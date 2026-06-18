Bessemer Venture Partners leads $40 mn funding in petcare startup Vetic

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Pet healthcare startup Vetic has raised $40 million (Rs 377.8 crore) in a funding round led by existing venture capital investor Bessemer Venture Partners.

Other existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lachy Groom and JSW Family Office joined the round, the startup said in a statement.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand the company's clinic network, scale its veterinary workforce and strengthen its technology platform.

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Vetic also plans to roll out its vet-at-home services nationally over the next two quarters, deepen its insurance and wellness offerings, and invest further in artificial intelligence capabilities.

Founded in 2022 by Gaurav Ajmera, Vetic operates an integrated pet healthcare platform spanning veterinary clinics, diagnostics, surgeries, home care services, insurance, pharmacy and pet supplies. The company currently operates more than 65 clinics across 11 cities and runs 15 round-the-clock emergency facilities.

“I started Vetic because of my pet Simba, who didn't receive quality care when he needed it most,” said Ajmera. “Pet parents demand human-grade care, yet the systems built around pet care remain fragmented and mediocre.”

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Vetic, operated by Petpai Technologies Pvt Ltd, raised seed funding in 2022 from several angel investors. It secured about Rs 50 crore from Greenoaks and other investors in 2023, collected almost Rs 90 crore the following year from Bessemer, Greenoaks and others, and scooped up about Rs 224 crore from Bessemer, JSW Ventures and other investors in a Series C round last year, according to VCCEdge.

According to the company, its network includes more than 250 veterinarians and serves over 60,000 subscribed members. The firm said it maintains digital health records for pets across its network and uses artificial intelligence tools to assist with triaging, diagnostics and personalised pet care recommendations.

“Every great consumer category in India needs one operator willing to do the unglamorous work of building high-quality supply which scales with consistency. For pet care, that's Vetic,” said Vishal Gupta, partner at Bessemer.

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“Gaurav and his team have turned a fragmented, doctor-led trade into a genuine consumer healthcare platform, with the unit economics and clinical standards to prove it. We're continuing to double down on the journey with them because category leaders compound, and Vetic is the category leader in this space,” Gupta said.

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