Startups Vetic, ClassMonitor, Prodo raise early-stage funding

Gurugram-based pet care startup Vetic on Wednesday said it has secured seed funding of $3.7 million (around Rs 30 crore) led by former Stripe executive Lachy Groom.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of other angel investors including Utsav Somani (AngelList India), Nitin Saluja (Chaayos), Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo) and Manu Gupta (Blue Lion), among others.

The startup will use the fresh funds to ramp up its technology stack, building medical unit and expanding geographical footprint to Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

Founded by former Oyo and Pristyn Care executive Gaurav Ajmera in August this year, Vetic aims to provide pets with medical care and convenience to pet parents for all other pet care needs. Currently, the startup has four clinics in Gurugram and plans to scale to 15 clinics by June next year.

“Pet healthcare is going to experience the same disruption that personal healthcare has experienced over the last few decades. I believe Vetic team will redefine the pet experience and build the leading pet healthcare brand in India,” said Groom.

ClassMonitor

Edtech platform ClassMonitor has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.3 million) as a part of its pre-Series A funding round co-led by private equity firm Frontline Strategy Funds and Khimji family, with participation from existing investors Sarvann and Calega family office.

The startup will deploy the fresh proceeds to scale up its content technology and distribution channels.

Founded by Vijeet Pandey and Vikas Rishishwar in 2016, ClassMonitor started off as a messaging platform for parents and teachers which later took the shape of a hybrid early learning tool that provides holistic learning kits for children in the age group of 0-8 years.

“ClassMonitor is well-positioned to bridge this gap and provide this segment with world-class experiential learning. The funds will be used to improve our content, technology, and distribution. We already have 2 lakh global users and are confident that we will be able to tenfold our business in the next 18-24 months,” said Pandey.

Prodo

Manufacturing and procurement startup Prodo has raised seed capital of $1 million (around Rs 8 crore) led by Inflection Point Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, LetsVenture and Dholakia Ventures.

Founded by Sameen Husain and Abhiroop Srivastava in 2021, Prodo helps mid and large companies with their bulk manufacturing requirements. The company plans to clock in an orderbook of Rs 400 crore by FY24.

“India is home to 6 million MSME manufacturers. Currently, most of the MSME manufacturers operate on 50-60% of their production capacity, through standardization and demand-supply mapping we plan to unlock a $2 billion manufacturing potential in the next 4 years. We are building a reliable and data-led manufacturing ecosystem,” said Hussain.

