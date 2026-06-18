Pramaana Labs, Tringbox, Karo Sambhav, Personal Touch bag early-stage funding

Pramaana founders

AI startup Pramaana Labs, music platform Tringbox, recycling company Karo Sambhav, and skincare brand Personal Touch have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds, the companies have announced.

Pramaana Labs has raised $27 million (around Rs 254 crore) in a seed funding round led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Accel and other investors.

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The company plans to use the capital raised to train the formalisation and prover models, hire AI research, and scale up domain experts across regulated verticals including tax, human diagnosis, cybersecurity and financial compliance.

The startup is building AI that applies formal verification to commercial, high-stakes domains including tax, healthcare, financial compliance and government policy. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Pramaana is backed by Khosla Ventures, Accel, Boldcap, Nexus Venture Partners, Premji Invest and Unbound, and additional investors.

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Music technology startup Tringbox has raised around Rs 5 crore (around $530,000) in seed funding to build a music intelligence platform for commercial spaces through Tringbox InStore AI Music.

The round is led by Nikhil Gandhi through GIPL, alongside participation from MGB Family Office and Paytm CBO Narendra Singh Yadav, the company said in a statement. It also saw additional participation from individual investors through One Love Technologies Pvt Ltd, Tringbox’s parent company.

Founded by Amandeep Singh Chawla, Tringbox is currently live across over 30 premium brand venues in India, serving cafes, gyms, salons, clubs, restaurants, retail stores and clinics. the company is building an "environment-aware" InStore AI Music infrastructure that uses psychoacoustic AI to dynamically shape how people feel, move, stay and engage inside physical venues.

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Karo Sambhav secured a Rs 56 crore (nearly $6 million) pre-Series A investment from Rainmatter by Zerodha to scale critical raw material recovery from end-of-life products.

Founded in 2017, Karo Sambhav operates two recycling facilities, has established collection channels in more than 50 cities across India, and has channelled more than 150,000 metric tonnes of waste towards recycling. The startup works across e-waste, batteries, glass and other end-of-life material streams, supported by a technology platform.

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Wolfpack Labs has invested an undisclosed amount in skincare company Personal Touch. The company was founded by siblings Ashish Jawa and Aditi Jawa.

The company currently operates at a Rs 50 crore annual revenue run rate, and claims to remain profitable with a a 52% repeat customer rate.



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