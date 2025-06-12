VentureSoul makes seventh bet from maiden venture debt fund

Premium
VentureSoul Partners has struck its seventh transaction from its maiden venture debt fund as it invested in a Bengaluru-based company that manages co-living spaces and student accommodations, VCCircle has gathered. The Mumbai-based venture debt firm, which was set up last year by former HSBC bankers Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala and Kunal ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.