VentureSoul backs telecom services firm in sixth investment from maiden debt fund

Premium (From left): VentureSoul founders Ashish Gala, Anurag Tripathi, and Kunal Wadhwa

VentureSoul Partners, which marked the first close of its maiden investment vehicle in September last year, has made its sixth investment through the fund by backing a telecom network services provider, VCCircle has learnt. The venture debt firm, which is based in Mumbai, said that it has invested in Singapore-headquartered telecom ......