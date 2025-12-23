Medikabazaar raising fresh funding from PE investor
Medikabazaar raising fresh funding from PE investor

By Roshan Abraham

  23 Dec 2025
Medikabazaar raising fresh funding from PE investor
Dinesh Lodha, Group CEO, Medikabazaar

Medikabazaar, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for medical products, is raising fresh capital from at least one private equity firm even as it remains embroiled in court battles and corporate governance issues, VCCircle has gathered. The B2B platform, operated by Mumbai-based Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd, is raising funds from its ......

