Venture Catalysts-backed startup Hesa acquires Flinkhub

Unified commerce platform Hesa has acquired sales intelligence startup Flinkhub for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Friday.

The acquisition of Flinkhub aims to enhance Hesa’s app and aims to drive product-led growth. The founders of Flinkhub Ashish Rajput, Ananth SNC and Jerrin Joy will join Hesa post the acquisition.

Flinkhub has 2 products - Flinkhub relationship intelligence, a tool that maps a user’s network and Papertown, a social networking app for learning. Hesa will use these technologies for product-led acquisition and training of their network of village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs). Hesa claims to have 40,000 VLEs who use the Hesa super app to fulfil the needs of users in their village network.

”Hesa’s phygital model already drives 18% online commerce in villages, which is higher than many cities. Scaling this across India’s 6.5 lakh villages requires unique strategies, quite different from what works for urban.”, Jerrin Joy said in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by Vamsi Udayagiri and Hema Nandiraju, Hesa unifies value chains in rural India by enabling local brands and businesses to come together as a community.

It provides these businesses with a tech-led platform that empowers businesses to reach, showcase, demonstrate, and transact with their customer base across remote and rural regions in the country.

In April, Hesa acquired GullyBuy, a digital marketing technology platform, based out of Pune. The company has also forayed into the consumer space with the launch of its brand named Suhas which focuses on offering kitchen essentials including lentils, spices and grains.

In June, Hesa raised $2.3 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts. The fundraising also saw participation from Venture Catalysts US Chapter, angel networks Faad, IPV, and WFC, and other angel investors. This is Venture Catalysts second round of investment in Hesa.