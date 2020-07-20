Vedantu co-founder’s edtech startup raises seed funding led by 3one4 Capital

Trulearn Spaces Pvt. Ltd, which operates children-focused edtech startup Uable, has raised money as part of its seed funding round.

The round in Bengaluru-based Uable has been led by early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital, the startup said in a statement. Other participants include Global Founders Capital, Inflection Point Ventures, AngelList, and angel investors including Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta.

The funding sum was not disclosed.

Uable was set up last year by Saurabh Saxena, who also co-founded tutoring platform Vedantu and Lakshya.

His latest venture operates as a life-skills development platform for children, with the company focusing on real-life role-based programmes including those based on authors, entrepreneurs, detectives, and coders.

“We are creating learning playgrounds where children are free to imagine a new world, to explore their interests, and to create without the fear of failure,” Saxena said, adding that “antiquated” education systems are failing children in a constantly-evolving environment.

3one4 Capital head of investments Anurag Ramdasan said the firm was confident of its bet on Uable because of its focus on building out a peer learning model with the aim of providing measurable development at scale.

The company says its programmes are based on active learning where children take part in exercises including discussions, debates, creativity, and collaboration.

Uable is among the several early-stage education and skills-development-focused tech platforms that have raised funding in recent months.

Earlier this month, Edhusk Pvt. Ltd, an edtech startup that focuses on a hybrid approach for students looking for tutors, raised funding from investment platform Mumbai Angels Network.

Last month, Edvizo Media Pvt Ltd raised $150,000 (around Rs 1.14 crore). The company acts as a marketplace for competitive examination institutes.

Other early-stage bets in the edtech sector include Lightbox-backed Flinto, Ken42, the education arm of Sai Estate Consultants, and the government exam-focused Pariksha.

Investors

This is the latest bet for 3one4 Capital, which marked the final close of its opportunities fund and seed fund with oversubscription late last year.

The opportunities fund – Continuum I – will invest in select portfolio firms of its previous funds that are raising capital from the Series B stage onwards. The seed fund – Rising I – has already made nine bets.

Investments that 3one4 has made in recent months include Mitron TV Pvt. Ltd, which operates social video platform MitronTV. Other bets include gourmet meat start-up Licious and logistics and distribution startup Ripplr.

Inflection Point Ventures was floated by a group of chief financial officers and finance professionals working at Indian startups. It was founded in 2017 as a by-invitation-only network.

While most of its bets are between the early and pre-Series A stage levels, it does go beyond as well.

In June, for example, it led a $5.5 million (around Rs 42 crore) funding round in hyperlocal grocery delivery startup Milkbasket.

Also last month, it invested in citizen’s safety technology platform DROR along with the US-based entrepreneur and investor Gopi Latpate.